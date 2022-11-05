Las Vegas police investigate deadly crash near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fatal crash near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway is being investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Friday. One pedestrian was pronounced dead with another in critical condition.

LVMPD says Eastbound Flamingo is shut down in both directions from Maryland Pkwy to University Center. There are no road closures on Maryland Parkway; however you cannot turn west onto E. Flamingo and traffic is backed up. These closures will remain in place for the next several hours.

#BREAKING We are investigating a deadly crash near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway. Two pedestrians have been pronounced deceased. Please avoid the area for this extended investigation. pic.twitter.com/5bQHCXGFKq — LVMPD (@LVMPD) November 5, 2022

The LVMPD advises the public to avoid the area during their investigation.