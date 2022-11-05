Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas police investigate deadly crash near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway

Ambulance
KSTU
Ambulance
Posted at 6:57 PM, Nov 04, 2022
and last updated 2022-11-04 22:32:49-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A fatal crash near Flamingo and Maryland Parkway is being investigated by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department on Friday. One pedestrian was pronounced dead with another in critical condition.

LVMPD says Eastbound Flamingo is shut down in both directions from Maryland Pkwy to University Center. There are no road closures on Maryland Parkway; however you cannot turn west onto E. Flamingo and traffic is backed up. These closures will remain in place for the next several hours.

The LVMPD advises the public to avoid the area during their investigation.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH