Las Vegas police investigate deadly crash involving 3 vehicles

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The police department in Las Vegas is investigating a deadly crash involving three vehicles.

The crash happened Friday shortly after 9 a.m. on Twain Avenue at Duneville Street, between Jones Boulevard and Lindell Road.

The intersection is controlled with stop signs on Duneville Street requiring northbound and southbound vehicles to stop and yield to vehicles traveling eastbound and westbound Twain Avenue.

Police say a BMW X3 driven by a 58-year-old man was traveling eastbound Twain approaching the intersection while a Toyota Echo driven by a 53-year-old woman was traveling eastbound on Twain shortly behind the BMW.

At the same time, a Toyota Scion XD driven by a 75-year-old man who was traveling southbound Duneville Street entered the intersection at Twain but not stop for the posted stop sign, police say.

The front of the BMW crashed with the right side of the Toyota Scion which redirected both vehicles in a southeastern direction. The Toyota Scion rotated 180 degrees clockwise, left the roadway, and the rear of the vehicle crashed with a short brick wall.

Because of the redirection, police say the BMW entered the right eastbound travel lane and into the path of the Toyota Echo. The left front of the Toyota Echo collided with the right side of the BMW.

The driver of the Toyota Scion was transported to UMC Trauma where he died. His identity and cause of death will be released by the coroner's office.

The driver of the BMW and the Toyota Echo remained at the crash scene and did not show any signs of impairment, police say.

According to police, the driver’s death will not be counted as a traffic-related death until the investigation by the Clark County Coroner Medical Examiner's Office has been completed.

This crash remains under investigation by the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department's Collison Investigation Section.