Las Vegas police investigate accidental shooting in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is investigating an accidental shooting Sunday evening.

Police said the time of the call was around 5:37 p.m. The caller said that a male what shot in the 2300 block of Los Feliz Street in East Las Vegas.

Officers then arrived at the scene and located a male with a gunshot wound.

He was taken to an area hospital and is reported to be in stable condition. Police determined this was an accidental shooting.

Patrol detectives remain on scene investigating.