LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police took two suspects into custody Thursday afternoon in the Las Vegas Strip.

Police were on scene at the 100 block of East Tropicana Avenue intersecting with Las Vegas Boulevard.

The barricade started at 11:45 a.m and ended around 4:59 p.m.

Police said detectives were attempting to locate two wanted suspects at the location, but both refused to surrender and barricaded themselves inside a room.

