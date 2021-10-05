Las Vegas police head to Southern California to recruit officers

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will travel to Southern California to test for the positions of Police and Corrections officers in an effort to recruit applicants from the Golden State.

The testing will take place October 4-7 at four locations in Southern California.

Space will be limited to the first 40 qualified applicants. If more than 40 candidates are developed for each location, additional testing dates will follow.

Lieutenant Richard Meyers from the LVMPD Recruiting Section says the department recognizes the need to accommodate potential recruit candidates in California.

He added, “We want candidates to know that Las Vegas is a great place to be a law enforcement officer because our community supports its first responders.”

Those wishing to participate can apply by visiting www.ProtectTheCity.com to view current openings and select the Police or Corrections Recruit posting for their desired testing location