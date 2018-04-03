Las Vegas police First Tuesday topics for April 3

KTNV Staff
9:42 AM, Apr 3, 2018

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will host First Tuesday on April 3.

Most commands will start at 7 p.m. while Northeast Area Command will hold its meeting at 6 p.m.

The open house event is designed to raise community awareness about subjects that directly impact our citizens. Below is a list of all of the topics that will be discussed. 

All meetings (except Enterprise, which will be at the Windmill Library) will be held at the Area Command:

  • Bolden Area Command - Identity Theft
  • Enterprise Area Command - Robbery and Neighborhood Watch
  • Downtown Area Command - Community Emergency Response Team
  • Northeast Area Command - Marsy's Law Ballot Initiative
  • Northwest Area Command - Going Green: "Is Marijuana Legal?"
  • Southeast Area Command - Crime Scene Analysts
  • South Central Area Command - Commissioner Susan Brager Talks About the Direction of Clark County
  • Spring Valley Area Command - K-9

Meetings are open to the public and more information can be found at www.lvmpd.com

Copyright 2018 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Print this article Back to Top