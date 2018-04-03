Las Vegas police First Tuesday topics for April 3

Fair
The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will host First Tuesday on April 3.
Most commands will start at 7 p.m. while Northeast Area Command will hold its meeting at 6 p.m.
The open house event is designed to raise community awareness about subjects that directly impact our citizens. Below is a list of all of the topics that will be discussed.
All meetings (except Enterprise, which will be at the Windmill Library) will be held at the Area Command:
Meetings are open to the public and more information can be found at www.lvmpd.com.