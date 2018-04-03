Las Vegas police First Tuesday topics for April 3

The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department will host First Tuesday on April 3.

Most commands will start at 7 p.m. while Northeast Area Command will hold its meeting at 6 p.m.

The open house event is designed to raise community awareness about subjects that directly impact our citizens. Below is a list of all of the topics that will be discussed.

All meetings (except Enterprise, which will be at the Windmill Library) will be held at the Area Command:

Bolden Area Command - Identity Theft

Enterprise Area Command - Robbery and Neighborhood Watch

Downtown Area Command - Community Emergency Response Team

Northeast Area Command - Marsy's Law Ballot Initiative

Northwest Area Command - Going Green: "Is Marijuana Legal?"

Southeast Area Command - Crime Scene Analysts

South Central Area Command - Commissioner Susan Brager Talks About the Direction of Clark County

Spring Valley Area Command - K-9

Meetings are open to the public and more information can be found at www.lvmpd.com.