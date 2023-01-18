Las Vegas police find two bodies inside house after welfare check in east valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they found two deceased bodies inside residence in the east valley Tuesday night.

Las Vegas police said they were responding for a welfare check at the 4000 block of Russian Rider when an employer reported that an employee has not been showing up for work.

When officers entered the house, they found two deceased.

The LVMPD Homicide detail responded to the scene due to the suspicious circumstances. However, at this time the cause of death is unknown to police.

This story is developing. Check back later for updates.