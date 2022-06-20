Las Vegas police find deceased man in desert area near Lake Mead, 215 beltway

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Sunday around 10 a.m., the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said they located an adult male in the desert area of Lake Mead Boulevard and the 215 beltway.

Officers said the the victim was an adult male, and had signs of trauma.

Medical personnel responded and pronounced him deceased at the scene.

This case is being investigated by the LVMPD Homicide Section. The identification of the victim, as well as the cause and manner of death, will be released by the Clark County Coroner’s Office.

Anyone with any information about this incident is urged by police to contact the LVMPD Homicide Section by phone at 702-828-3521, or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com. To remain anonymous, contact Crime Stoppers by phone at 702-385-5555, or on the internet at www.crimestoppersofnv.com.