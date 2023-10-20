Las Vegas police find dead person in Spring Valley

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas law enforcement are investigating what led to the death of a person in Spring Valley.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department, a person was found dead on Scotty Boy Drive in Spring Valley on Thursday around 12:40 p.m.

Investigators said as of 5 p.m., the circumstances around the person's death are unknown, including how they died and the person's identity.

RTC of Southern Nevada officials said all eastbound and westbound lanes were blocked from Tioga Way to Pioneer Way near Russell Road. However, those roads have since reopened.