Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department explorer program taking applications

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Law Enforcement Explorer program is accepting applications for the fall recruitment class.

Entering its 44th year, the program teaches leadership and life skills, as well as help members make new friends and interact with the public. Las Vegas police say the program is designed to pair teens with mentors who will show them law enforcement from a different perspective to build mutual understanding.

Those interested in the program must be between the ages of 16 and 20 and be of good moral character and willing to volunteer time in their community. Applicants will have to pass a police background investigation and may not have any felony convictions or extensive criminal history.

Recruitment is limited to the first 200 qualified candidates. Applications will close August 31, 2022.