Watch
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas police discuss dangers of fentanyl

items.[0].image.alt
Jason Harvey/13 Action News
Fentanyl dangers 1.PNG
LVMPD fentanyl.PNG
Posted at 10:01 AM, Apr 15, 2021
and last updated 2021-04-15 14:09:32-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spoke to the media and public Thursday morning about the dangers of fentanyl.

LVMPD Narcotics Crimes Bureau Capt. john Pelletier led Thursday's meeting that began at 10 a.m.

Pelletier said there were 768 overdose deaths in 2020 and a 200% increase in fentanyl-related deaths. Due to these increased numbers local law enforcement says they have created an Overdose Response Team to help reduce such preventable deaths.

A livestream of the press conference can be viewed below:

Copyright 2021 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH