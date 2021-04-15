Las Vegas police discuss dangers of fentanyl

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department spoke to the media and public Thursday morning about the dangers of fentanyl.

LVMPD Narcotics Crimes Bureau Capt. john Pelletier led Thursday's meeting that began at 10 a.m.

Pelletier said there were 768 overdose deaths in 2020 and a 200% increase in fentanyl-related deaths. Due to these increased numbers local law enforcement says they have created an Overdose Response Team to help reduce such preventable deaths.

