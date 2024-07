LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Authorities are looking into the circumstances surrounding a person's death after a body was discovered on Monday morning.

According to Las Vegas police, they received a report that a deceased person was found at 7:35 a.m. in the 5900 block of West Patrick Lane in Spring Valley.

No further details have been released.

The Clark County Coroner's Office will release the person's identity, as well as the cause and manner of death, at a later date.