Las Vegas police at a barricade event in East Las Vegas

EAST LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Monday evening, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said that they received a call of a family disturbance in an apartment complex in East Las Vegas.

LVMPD said they the apartment complex is located in the 4700 block of Cleopatra Avenue. This is near Lamb Boulevard and Cheyenne Avenue.

Police said they received information that a female was armed with a firearm and not allowing another person to leave one of the apartments. Officers surrounded the residence and crisis negotiators and SWAT arrived to de-escalate the situation.

Police said this is an active event and evacuations have been made to the surrounding apartments.

