Las Vegas police asking public's assistance in locating missing, endangered woman

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail is asking for the public's assistance in locating Diane Johnson who was last seen on Wednesday.

Johnson might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance, according to police.

The 58-year-old was last April 7 at about 8 p.m. in the 4200 block of W. Viking Road, near Wynn Road.

Authorities described Johnson as a Black woman standing 5-foot, 7-inches tall and weighing approximately 150 pounds. She was also last seen wearing a green and red-lettered shirt with Black pants.

Anyone with information on Johnson's whereabouts was asked to contact LVMPD Missing Persons Detail at 702-828-2907 or LVMPD at 702-828-3111.

