Las Vegas police located 10-year-old Alicia Felipe

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Missing Persons Detail asked for the public's assistance in locating 10-year-old Alicia Felipe.

"She might possibly be in severe emotional distress and in need of medical assistance," police wrote in their release.

Felipe was last seen in Las Vegas wearing a purple shirt, black shorts, and black and white Nike backpack. No date was provided in when she was last seen in the release.

Also, more details in their release say she is five feet, has brown eyes and weights about 152 pounds.

Moments after police sent a missing report on Felipe, police said she has been found.

Anyone with information regarding Felipe and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged by police to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.