Las Vegas police asking for help searching for 78-year-old man

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — 78-year-old Leroy Hall went missing near Desert Inn and Las Vegas Boulevard Wednesday morning, the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department said.

Police said he may be in severe emotional distress and needs medical assistance. He was last seen at 5:43 a.m.

According to a press release, Hall was last seen wearing a black beret style hat, a black jacket, plaid button up shirt, dark colored pants and white Nike shoes while carrying a blue bag.

Anyone with information regarding Hall and his whereabouts are strongly encouraged by police to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.