Las Vegas police asking for help locating missing, endangered 82-year-old woman

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking the public for help in locating a missing 82-year-old woman named Annette Torres, who they said may be in emotional distress and in need of medical help.

Metro said Torres was last seen on Tuesday, May 20, around 5 p.m. in the 3000 block of South Decatur Boulevard in the southwest valley.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department 82-year-old Annette Torres of Las Vegas



According to the missing persons release, Torres was last seen wearing flip flops, a gray sweat shirt and shorts.

Torres is 5'2", weighs approximately 110 pounds, and has blue eyes and gray hair.

Hospitals are asked to check their registries for Torres and notify the police.

If you have any information on Torres' whereabouts, please contact Metro at (702) 828-311 or their Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or via email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.