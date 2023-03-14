Watch Now
Las Vegas police asking for help in locating woman last seen near the airport

Posted at 10:42 PM, Mar 13, 2023
and last updated 2023-03-14 01:42:48-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is asking for the public's help in locating a woman who went missing Monday morning.

Police are trying to locate Liri Minxhali. Police did not provide an age for the woman. Police were only able to describer her as 5'4", 160 pounds and has brown eyes.

Minxhali was last seen 7 a.m. Monday near the 5200 block of South Pecos Road in the valley. This location is near the LAS airport.

Police provided details on what she was last seen wearing.

"Minxhali was last seen wearing a blue jacket with gold buttons, burgundy scarf, black pants and black shoes," police said.

Anyone with information regarding Liri Minxhali and her whereabouts are strongly encouraged to contact the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department at (702) 828-3111, the Missing Persons Detail during business hours at (702) 828-2907 or by email at missingpersons@lvmpd.com.

