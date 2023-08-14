Las Vegas police ask public for help finding suspect in woman's death

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Police in Las Vegas have identified a suspect in the apparent shooting of a mom in a gated neighborhood on August 13.

Officers with LVMPD are looking for 40-year-old Charles Anthony Falsetta Jr. in connection with the death of a woman on the 9000 block of Palmas Altas Street.

Investigators are asking the public for assistance locating Falsetta, who they say is considered armed and dangerous.

On Sunday, police got a call from a teenage girl who found her mom shot the woman was pronounced dead at the scene. LVMPD then launched a homicide investigation.

Anyone with information about the incident is asked to immediately contact police. The LVMPD Homicide Section can be reached by phone at 702-828-3521 or by email at homicide@lvmpd.com.

There is also a way to remain anonymous by contacting Crime Stoppers at 702-385-5555 or at Crimestoppersofnev.com