Las Vegas police ask for help identifying street takeover, shooting suspects

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Four people were shot in Las Vegas over the weekend. Now, police are asking the public for help identifying and locating people involved.

Saturday night into Sunday morning, there was a street takeover around the intersection of Bermuda Road and Pilot Road. At some point, violence broke out in the area.

According to the Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department (LVMPD), arriving officers found fleeing cars and evidence of a shooting after dispatch workers received 911 call at 2:17 a.m. on April 30.

Investigators say they then found out about four gunshot victims who had been transported to the hospital, where one still remains in critical condition Tuesday at UMC.

South Central Area Command detectives said in a statement on May 2 that a man was trying to get into a vehicle when a confrontation started between him and one of the eventual victims. At this point, police say multiple people drew guns and the shooting started.

Police and detectives are asking the public now if there are any photos or videos from the incident that could aid them identifying and/or locating suspects.