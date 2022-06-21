Las Vegas police arrest 24 people in sex offender operation

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department arrested 24 people as part of a joint summertime sex offender verification operation.

LVMPD’s Sex Offender Apprehension Team and the U.S. Marshals Service District of Nevada Sexual Offender Predator Apprehension Team's summertime sex offender operation was held from June 13 to June 17.

During the operation, 1,764 sex offenders throughout the Las Vegas valley were contacted before 24 people were arrested according to a release regarding the operation.

Charges for the arrested people include failure to obey sex offender registration laws, sexual assault with child less than 14, lewdness with child less than 14, possession of visual porn of person less than 16, and other arrest warrants.

Additionally, the joint group reminded concerned citizens that they can check for registered sex offenders in their area online by visiting sheriffalerts.com.