LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas police are looking for a missing man who was last seen north of the Strip.

Police are trying to find 81-year-old Crispin Asinas.

He was last seen near West Alta Drive and Tonopah Drive on Thursday.

Investigators said he was last seen in a wheelchair wearing a light blue jacket and black pants.

They add he could be in severe emotional distress and need medical help.

Anyone with information is asked to call LVMPD at (702) 828-3111.