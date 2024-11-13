Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas police address public on Formula 1 safety plan

This comes as we are eight days away from the big race.
Copy of Graphics Template (1) copy 27.png
KTNV
LVMPD to address the public on Formula 1 preparations.
Copy of Graphics Template (1) copy 27.png
Posted
and last updated

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — We are just seven days away from the Las Vegas Formula 1 Grand Prix.

In an effort to be fully prepared for a smooth race weekend, the Las Vegas Metro Police Department is addressing the public with their plans on how to keep you safe.

Watch the full press briefing here

Las Vegas police address public on Formula 1 safety plan

LVMPD Undersheriff Andrew Walsh, Clark County Commission Vice Chairman William McCurdy II and Las Vegas Grand Prix Senior Vice President of Corporate Affairs Lori Nelson-Kraft will be speaking at a press conference about the city's preparations for the upcoming race held Nov. 20 through Nov. 23.

For more on everything Formula 1, click the link below:

Formula 1

Vegas Grand Prix

Copyright 2024 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH