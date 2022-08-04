Las Vegas pizza shop offers 'Rob Us Day' promotion after thieves break in, rob safe

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — After being robbed early Wednesday morning, Manizza's Pizza owner Christina Martin says she decided to stay open for business.

To make light of the situation, Martin dubbed the day "Rob Us Day" and offered 50% off pizzas for the first 50 customers.

The burglars broke the store's glass door and stole a safe with $1,000 in it, Martin said.

While the decision to open for the day was hard, Martin says she wanted to make sure her and her staff's heads were held high.

“I have a team to lead," said Martin, "and I want them to see when we face awful things, you can go two ways: let it ruin your day and close the store, or buckle down and get to work.”

Initially just making light of the situation on social media, Martin says the response was bigger than she expected.

“We do a lot to take care of our community, whether its T-ball sponsoring or grants to non-profits," said Martin, "and we know that they’ll take care of us... we’ve been slammed all morning.”

Though there is no surveillance footage of the robbery, Martin says she filed a police report and hopes the culprit will be caught.