Las Vegas pet owners targeted by lost pet recovery scam

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Con artists are taking advantage of Las Vegas pet owners who have lost their furry family members, falsely promising their safe return in exchange for money or sensitive information.

It happened to Chelsie Merlette, who lost her cat Max a month ago near El Capitan and Desert Inn.

After posting missing posters on several websites and around Las Vegas, she received several text messages from people claiming they found Max.

She soon realized the person on the other end was trying to fool her.

“I’m actually really sad about that, because I just want my cat home,” Merlette said.

Here’s how it works: a scammer will contact you claiming to have found your pet, sending you a six-digit verification code.

The Federal Trade Commission says do not send anyone that code. They’ll use the number to register your phone number on Google Voice to rip off other people while concealing their identity.

Another local woman provided us text messages showing a scammer demanding payment to get her dog back.

Both women realized it was a scam before sending any information or money.

It’s a con that pet rescue organizations like Hearts Alive Village are all too familiar with.

“We’ve had people spend $200 just to get an address of where to meet these people, it’s hard, because all you want is your dog back,” said Amy Clatterbuck, Director of Operations for Hearts Alive Village.

You can protect yourself by asking for proof.

“Ask them to send a video, send some pictures, even hold up a newspaper with the picture they’re sending, because they’re getting good- they’re taking pictures that are very similar to your animal and you’re so excited that you’re ready to get your animal back and the next thing you know, they’re asking you for money,” Clatterbuck said.

Here are signs that someone responding to your missing pet post is trying to scam you, according to the FBI:



They say they have your pet but can’t provide photos.

They offered the exact image you posted but edited it to lighten or change the background.

They make threats regarding your pet.

They make excuses about why you can't see your pet in person or in photos.

They ask for money or other sensitive information like a Google verification code.

You can report a lost pet recovery scam through PetScams.com, the Federal Trade Commission, the Better Business Bureau or the Federal Bureau of Investigation.