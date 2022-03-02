Las Vegas pediatrician warns parents of expanded baby formula recall

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Abbott Nutrition has expanded its baby formula recall after reports of another infant's death.

The Food and Drug Administration announced in an update on Monday that the recall had been expanded to include one lot of Similac PM 60/40.

On Feb. 17, Abbott initially recalled certain Alimentum, Similac, and EleCare baby formulas made at its Sturgis, Michigan, facility.

Health officials announced the new update after another infant tested positive for Cronobacter sakazakii died.

⚠️Do not use recalled Similac, Alimentum, & EleCare powdered infant formula produced in Sturgis, MI. LEARN MORE about the Abbott Voluntary Recall of powder formulas: https://t.co/73g808UKWR — U.S. FDA Recalls (@FDArecalls) February 28, 2022

The FDA said their investigation includes four reports of Cronobacter sakazakii infections in infants (three from FDA complaints and one from a CDC case finding) and one complaint of a Salmonella Newport infection in an infant.

Las Vegas valley pediatrician Dr. Atousa Ghaneian with Healthy Kids Care says she’s had to clear her own shelves of the formula.

She says symptoms to look out for include poor feeding, irritability, temperature changes, vomiting, rashes, blood in stool or urine and lethargy.

If your child is experiencing any of those symptoms, Dr. Ghaneian suggests first calling your pediatrician.

“If the infant is having some irritability, some rash, have the pediatrician see them that day and examine them. If the baby is very irritable, has consistence of vomiting or rash, a very high fever, they can’t get in touch with their pediatrician or sometimes it’s in the middle of the night or after hours, I would suggest taking them to the emergency room to get fully evaluated,” Dr. Ghaneian added.

If you need to clear your shelves, Dr. Ghaneian says you can find similar formulas through other brands that won’t upset your baby’s stomach.

For example, if you’re using Similac for spit-up, Enfamil A.R. is a formula that’s similar in product and price.

The impacted batches have lot numbers that start with a 22 through 37. If you’re not sure whether the formula you have is on the recall list, you can head to SimilacRecall.com to check.