Las Vegas pedestrian fatally hit by car after tripping in crosswalk

LAS VEGAS (AP) — Authorities say a 59-year-old Las Vegas man has died after being struck by a vehicle while walking in a crosswalk.

Las Vegas Metropolitan Police say officers responded to the scene about 1 p.m. Saturday. Police say witnesses told them that a car driven by a 39-year-old man was stopped at a red light at the intersection of Decatur Boulevard and Hayes Place.

Witnesses say when the man was halfway through the crosswalk, the light turned green. The pedestrian then started to jog and tripped, falling onto the ground into the path of the car.

Police say the man died at a hospital. It will be up to the Clark County coroner's office to release the pedestrian's name.

Police did not identify the driver of the car.