Las Vegas partners with VGK Foundation on roller hockey rink at Lorenzi Park

Posted at 5:46 PM, Oct 19, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — One of the first parks in the city of Las Vegas will soon have a new attraction.

The City of Las Vegas is working with the Vegas Golden Knights Foundation to build a ball hockey rink at Lorenzi park.

The city announced the news on Twitter shortly after the project was approved in a city council meeting Wednesday morning. Longtime resident, Marie Garcia says Lorenzi Park is the perfect location.

“We live close, so it's easier for us to get here than to try to go all the way to the strip or the other side of town, so I think that would be great,” said Garcia.

The President of VGK Foundation, Kim Frank says the organization is excited and passionate about growing the game of hockey in the community.

