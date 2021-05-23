Watch
Las Vegas organization helping 'dreamers' pay fee for application

Trump administration to resume processing DACA renewals
Posted at 7:49 PM, May 22, 2021
LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — $495 dollars is the cost of the application fee for the Deferred Action for Childhood Arrivals (DACA) program.

For many undocumented teenagers, this not only becomes a financial problem, but some are also afraid of applying. That's why local organizations are encouraging and helping young people apply for DACA.

The Immigration Home Foundation is one of them.

Since December, they have held virtual DACA workshops that have helped more than 1,500 potential DACA recipients and the Immigration Home Foundation has helped more than 300 new applicants.

These bilingual workshops for dreamers also include support from Dream Big Nevada and the Consulate of Mexico.

Dreamers is the term used to refer to those young students who have benefited from the DACA program.

Rafael Lopez Gomez participated in the latest workshop.

He got his DACA status in 2013, just days before his 24 birthday. He told KTNV, it changed his life for good.

Astrid Silva also shared her experience. She is a DACA recipient and, for years, she's been advocating for a pathway to citizenship for dreamers, while also being the executive director of Dream Big Nevada.

Now, Dream Big Nevada is giving 17 lucky young men and women the opportunity to get a scholarship to pay for the DACA application fee.

You have until Tuesday to request the scholarship. Dream Big Nevada will be conducting interviews to select those scholarship recipients.

To apply, go to bit.ly/DACADream

For more information about the DACA program, you can contact Dream Big Nevada at https://dreambignv.org/ or the immigration Home Foundation at https://immigrantfoundation.org/

