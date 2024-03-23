Las Vegas oncologist, cancer survivors weigh in on Kate Middleton's cancer diagnosis

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Princess Kate is being treated for cancer.

After her heartfelt announcement on Friday, people around the world have reacted with words of encouragement and support. The internet is also debating what type of cancer she could be facing.

I spoke with a local oncologist to get his thoughts on her video statement.

"It points me toward colon cancer because it's one of those cancers we do an operation on first usually," said Dr. Rupesh Parikh, a medical oncologist at Comprehensive Cancer Centers. "Then, we give chemotherapy after the fact to reduce the chance of it coming back, i.e. preventative therapy."

He said the possibilities of what type of cancer Kate Middleton is facing vary because there are many organs in the abdomen area. However, he does think the disease may have gone beyond Stage One.

"It's not going to be Stage One because we don't usually treat Stage One cancers with preventive chemotherapy."

It's an announcement that has touched the hearts of many, including Tammy Moyle. She was diagnosed with Stage One breast cancer in August.

"Connecting to her so much in that we're roughly around the same age. She has three kids. I have three kids, that sensitivity in trying to help your kids walk through this," Moyle said. "It affects all of us. It affects them too. It's such a tremendous sensitive path to take so my heart goes out to her because I understand that so deeply."

Moyle volunteers for the American Cancer Society.

"We believe that, wholeheartedly, early screening saves lives," Moyle said. "The faster you find your diagnosis, hopefully, the earlier stage you're in and it's so much more treatable that way. It's so important to have early screening and diagnostic programs available."

That's a sentiment echoed by Dr. Parikh.

"Don't ignore blood in the stool, pain that doesn't go away, things like that. But if you have a family history, you should start screening 10 years younger. And if you don't, you should start screening at 45."