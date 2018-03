The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department Northwest Area Command tweeted out a photo of a dozen guns that had been seized while issuing a drug warrant.

While serving a search warrant for Narcotics related offenses, your NWAC officers discovered 12 Unlawfully possessed firearms, including numerous rifles with scopes. Outstanding work removing these weapons from dangerous criminals in our valley! #LVMPD #PROTECTTHECITY pic.twitter.com/uUfgLcCXmd — LVMPD NWAC (@LVMPDNWAC) March 21, 2018

Las Vegas police have publicly shared several of these photos on social media as a means of reminding citizens that they are practicing constant vigilance.