Las Vegas nonprofit helps veterans start and grow their business

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A nonprofit here in the Las Vegas valley is helping veteran entrepreneurs turn their dreams of launching a business into reality.

Ann Bernard is Marine veteran who did 10 years active duty. When she left the military she started her first business which didn’t pan out.

“After a few years, I was actually broke, basically homeless and in debt,” Ann said.

Her goal of starting her own business based on first experience came to a halt until now.

She is now taking a second shot at entrepreneurship.

“I want to be the next big tech company that comes out of Las Vegas to show that this city has a lot to offer,” Ann said.

Her focus is turning her current vision into a success. To do this, she enrolled in a course at Bunker Labs, a nonprofit organization that helps veteran entrepreneurs and their families start and grow their businesses. Ann says this is a great place to get direction and feedback.

“It's fabulous way of saying, Hey, what do you all think of this, right? So you're not at home, trying to figure everything out on your own,” Ann said. “The community is there to assist in making connection where someone can say, Where are you stuck? Here's where I'm stuck. Okay, well, here's who I know, that can help you. When you're at home. just plugging away. You're not doing those things and your business really, it can't take off.”

Mario Mitchell and Dave Berlin are veteran volunteers who help run the program in Las Vegas.

They call themselves Vetrepreneurs which is essentially a veteran who is an entrepreneur.

They both volunteer their time to help other veterans their dreams can become their reality.

“I think the important thing for veterans to realize is that the skills that we learned in the military are applicable into startups and growing businesses,” Dave said. “It's just a matter of finding the right network, the right mentors, and the people that can help take their ideas and turn them into action.”

For Ann, this is the perfect place to be face to face with other Vetrepreneurs. She says it's also a way to keep each motivated and never give up.

For more information on Bunker Labs chapter in Las Vegas visit: https://bunkerlabs.org/las-vegas/

