Watch Now
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas non-profit selling autographed guitars to support wounded officers

Autographed guitar.png
KTNV
Autographed guitar by Travis Tritt.
Autographed guitar.png
Posted at 5:03 PM, Dec 21, 2023
and last updated 2023-12-21 20:03:48-05

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas-based non-profit, The Wounded Blue, is hosting a special fundraiser to help injured police officers across the country.

 ‘Guitars 4 Cops’ is an opportunity to purchase a guitar signed by a country music legend with all the proceeds going to a good cause.

 Randy Sutton is the founder of The Wounded Blue. You’ve seen him on Channel 13 before, helping us provide insight into the world of law enforcement. Sutton is a retired police lieutenant, having spent 10 years as a police officer in New Jersey and 24 years with Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department.

 The non-profit offers wrap-around support for officers who are wounded in the line of duty, whether that be a physical or mental injury.

 “And believe me, post-traumatic stress can be as real as a bullet,” Sutton said.

 It’s a passion for Sutton after his own life-altering experience on the force.

 “I didn't intend to retire when I did. I suffered a stroke in my police car, and it ended it almost ended my life, but it certainly ended my career,” Sutton said. “Understanding what happens when you are facing a career ending injury led me to create this organization.”

 The Wounded Blue offers counseling from current of former officers who are certified peer support counselors.

 “We live by this motto- never forgotten, never alone,” Sutton added.

 Sometimes, the lifeline comes in the form of financial support. The foundation purchased a prosthetic leg for a former Texas police officer who suffered life-threatening injuries while in the line of duty.

 The non-profit also offers a “hospitality house” which offers respite and comfort for officers who've been injured or disabled in the line of duty from across the United States.

 It’s a cause you can support by purchasing a guitar signed by any of a country music legend- including George Strait, Dierks Bentley, Brad Pasiley, Reba McEntire and more.

 Each guitar is $1,000 with all the proceeds going to The Wounded Blue.

 “All because these country music legends really support law enforcement. This is a this is a way that they can touch lives and help an organization that is literally saving lives across the country,” Sutton added.

 You can learn more by visiting the Guitars4Cops website.

Copyright 2023 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH