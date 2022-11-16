Las Vegas non-profit says truck stolen with $15,000 worth inside

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A local non-profit needs your help in finding a stolen truck.

ALS Association Nevada Chapter says an employee’s truck carrying more than $15,000 worth of items was stolen over the weekend. The items were going to be taken to the annual Walk to Defeat ALS event this past Saturday.

The Executive Director Dawn Newburg says the items inside the truck were sentimental and some are impossible to replace.

Newburg says it was a 2005 white Ford F-350 with a camper shell and two black bars on top. It has an Arizona license plate.

A police report has been filed. Newburg says she wants the items back, no questions asked.