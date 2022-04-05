Las Vegas nonprofit hosting resource fair for victims of sexual violence

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas nonprofit Signs of HOPE is holding a resource fair for victims of sexual violence Tuesday afternoon.

The fair will be a one-stop-shop for health screenings, mental health services, education and anything a survivor of sexual violence, abuse or human trafficking may need to heal.

Dozens of vendors will be at the event to offer vaccinations, vision screenings, breast exams, and information on counseling and mental health services.

Signs of HOPE says the event will also have fun activities, food trucks, a DJ and yoga in their healing garden.

Organizers say the resource fair is free and everyone in the community is welcome.

“Just partake in this healing for your own personal journey, whatever that healing may be. We want to make sure this month is all about healing, whether mentally, you're stressed from your job, whatever that is. We want to encourage healing,” said Tia Stone, the director of community engagement for Signs of HOPE.

Stone added she hopes this event sheds a light on the resources available all year for victims of sexual violence. The nonprofit offers free counseling, a 24/7 hotline, and long-term case management for victims.

The 24/7 hotline for victims is (702) 366-1640.

Gov. Steve Sisolak is expected to kick off the resource fair which runs from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. It will be located at the Signs of HOPE office on 801 S. Rancho Dr., C3.

April is Sexual Assault Awareness Month. Signs of HOPE will also be holding its signature fundraiser on Denim Day, which encourages everyone to wear denim in support of survivors.

This year's Denim and Drag 2022, A Celebration of Empowerment event will be held on Wednesday, April 27.

The fundraiser will run from 5:30 p.m. to 8:00 p.m. at MEET downtown Las Vegas. There will be food, drinks, and a runway show featuring Signs of HOPE clients of all ages and backgrounds. Las Vegas drag entertainers will serve as party hosts.