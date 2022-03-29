Watch
Local News

Actions

Las Vegas neurosurgeon speaks on the autoimmune disease, alopecia

13 Action News anchor and reporter Tricia Kean talks to neurosurgeon Scott Glickman about alopecia. Glickman says that there is no cure.
Posted at 7:32 PM, Mar 28, 2022
and last updated 2022-03-28 22:32:15-04

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The interaction between actors Chris Rock and Will Smith at the Oscars has people around the world talking about Smith's wife, Jada Pinkett Smith's alopecia.

13 Action News anchor and reporter Tricia Kean spoke with Neurosurgeon Dr. Scott Glickman to get more insight about the autoimmune disease.

"Alopecia is a fairly common condition," Glickman said. "It's actually the number one. Alopecia can occur any time during the life cycle, but usually occurs in the younger years at any time after you start puberty, usually around 12 to 15 up into your 30s and 40s."

Actress and talk show host, Jada Pinkett Smith, has been public about her alopecia, or patchy baldness, on her Red Table Talk show.

Glickman continues saying that there is no cure for alopecia, but there are treatments that help with the condition.

Copyright 2022 Scripps Media, Inc. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten, or redistributed.

Report a typo

HOW TO WATCH