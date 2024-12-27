Las Vegas native body recovered at Tyson Foods plant after explosion in Georgia

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman is dead after an explosion at the Tyson Foods plant in Camilla, Georgia, on Thursday night.
Fire crews were on the scene through the night and working through the rubble— leaving three others hurt.
The 61-year-old Las Vegas woman's body was recovered around 2 p.m.— hours after the explosion. She didn't work at the plant; she was just accompanying her husband, who was driving a truck.
The explosion burned the portion of the truck where she was sleeping. Both the victim and her husband are from Las Vegas, Nevada.
Her husband was in the building at the time of the explosion but wasn't hurt. An autopsy will be performed by the Georgia State Medical Examiner's Office.
A spokesperson for Tyson Foods sent this statement:
We are working closely with local authorities to determine the cause of a late-night fire at our Camilla, Georgia facility that resulted in the death of one person and several injuries. We extend our deepest condolences to their family and friends during this difficult time. Right now we are still gathering the facts, but ensuring the safety of our team members is our top priority, and we are conducting a full investigation into the cause of the fire.
Stuart Appelbaum, President of the RWDSU, which represents over 15,000 poultry workers at facilities across the southern United States, and Edgar Fields, President of the Southeast Council of the RWDSU, issued the following joint statement:
Sadly, our members have reported to us that a person was severely injured and may not survive; and several union members were severely burned in a boiler explosion this morning at the Tyson poultry processing facility in Camilla, Georgia. We are working with the company, and local emergency authorities to ensure that all the workers impacted are taken care of. The health and safety of workers must be a top priority at poultry plants, and we are working to assist anyone injured last night. RWDSU representatives are on the ground and available to assist. Our members and the community of Camilla depend on this facility operating, it is too early to tell what happened last night but there must be a thorough investigation into this incident, and workers must be able to work safely in the facility. We stand with the workers, our members for over 50 years, at this facility, and countless others across the industry who need increased safety at work. No worker should ever have to worry that when they go to work, they may not be able to return home safe and sound.