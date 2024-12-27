Las Vegas native body recovered at Tyson Foods plant after explosion in Georgia

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A Las Vegas woman is dead after an explosion at the Tyson Foods plant in Camilla, Georgia, on Thursday night.

Fire crews were on the scene through the night and working through the rubble— leaving three others hurt.

The 61-year-old Las Vegas woman's body was recovered around 2 p.m.— hours after the explosion. She didn't work at the plant; she was just accompanying her husband, who was driving a truck.

The explosion burned the portion of the truck where she was sleeping. Both the victim and her husband are from Las Vegas, Nevada.

Her husband was in the building at the time of the explosion but wasn't hurt. An autopsy will be performed by the Georgia State Medical Examiner's Office.

A spokesperson for Tyson Foods sent this statement:

We are working closely with local authorities to determine the cause of a late-night fire at our Camilla, Georgia facility that resulted in the death of one person and several injuries. We extend our deepest condolences to their family and friends during this difficult time. Right now we are still gathering the facts, but ensuring the safety of our team members is our top priority, and we are conducting a full investigation into the cause of the fire.

Stuart Appelbaum, President of the RWDSU, which represents over 15,000 poultry workers at facilities across the southern United States, and Edgar Fields, President of the Southeast Council of the RWDSU, issued the following joint statement: