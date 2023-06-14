Las Vegas native and Army staff sergeant dies in training exercise

COLUMBIA, S.C. (AP) — Army officials say a 40-year-old staff sergeant training to be a drill sergeant has been found dead after failing to return from a land navigation course at a South Carolina military base.

Authorities say Staff Sgt. Jaime Contreras was found Monday nearly 11 hours after he was supposed to have completed the three-hour course at Fort Jackson near Columbia.

Army officials say Contreras was only about 50 meters off the course but in very unforgiving terrain.

Authorities released few details including how Contreras died or why he might have gone off course. Contreras was a member of the 82nd Airborne Division and lived in Las Vegas.