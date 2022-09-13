Las Vegas nail salon owner says three guests didn't pay after $200 worth of services

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — On Wednesday, three women got services at 'Lashes & Polished' nail spa, off Rainbow & Sahara, and then walked out, not paying their nearly $200 bill.

Owner Angie Tran says this has happened too often, and it's time for a change.

Each time someone walks out on their tab, Tran has taken care of the bill, out-of-pocket.

She says she advises her staff to not chase after people who walk out, based off deadly incidents that have happened in the past.

But, the toll is beginning to weigh on her and her employees.

She says she now plans to implement a 'pre-pay' system for new customers and those who walk-in without an appointment.

"I hate that we have to do it, but we need to prevent [thefts] from happening again," said Tran.

Tran says she'd rather implement new rules than fear for her and her employees safety, when asking customers to pay.