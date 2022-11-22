Las Vegas music group Mariachi Plata wins tops honors at Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The College of Southern Nevada's music troupe, Mariachi Plata, won top honors for the second year in a row at the 2022 Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza in San Antonio, Texas.

Considered the most prestigious of all mariachi competitions, the Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza is a multi-day music festival that celebrates the culture and history of Latin music every year. Now in its 28th year, the festival highlights mariachi music and promotes high education and cultural preservation among Hispanic youth.

Mariachi Plata is comprised of college students participating in mariachi music courses at CSN, as part of the Fine Arts Music curriculum. Robert Bonora, the chair of CSN's Fine Arts Board, formed the group in 2019 and brought home the top prize for the collegiate category of the Mariachi Vargas Extravaganza festival just two years later in 2021.

CSN students secured four of the final 10 slots during the individual vocal competitions. Michael Padillo placed second overall in the vihuela and vocals competition and Deborah Carrillo places third overall in the violin and vocals competition.

Mariachi Plata will perform at the CSN Mariachi Fall Band Concert at 7:00 pm on Wednesday, Dec. 7 at the Horn Theater on the CSN North Las Vegas campus. Tickets are available now at $8 for general admission and $5 for student and senior tickets. Visit csntickets.universitytickets.com in advance or purchase at the box office.