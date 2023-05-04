Las Vegas Municipal Court partners with Legal Aid Center to offer criminal record sealing

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Municipal Court will be offering a fresh start for individuals with criminal records, according to a news release on Thursday.

As part of a partnership with the Legal Aid Center of Southern Nevada, the municipal courthouse has announced the Clean Slate program, which will allow individuals to request the sealing of certain criminal records.

"Those with criminal records face a multitude of challenges that may hinder or prevent them from securing employment and housing," the release reads.

Those convicted of crimes against children, felony DUIs, sexual offenses, home invasion with a deadly weapon, burglary, or a crime of violence are ineligible for record sealing.

Those interested have to first register with the Legal Aid Center before they are qualified to go before a judge on Aug. 18, according to the release.

To learn about qualifications and to register, email RecordSealing@lacsn.org; call 702.386.1070 and dial option eight; or meet with an advocate at 725 E. Charleston Blvd. Monday through Thursday from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m.

In addition, the program will make accommodations to assist Spanish-language speakers.