LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A motorcyclist is in critical condition after crashing around 11:30 p.m. Thursday near West Flamingo Road and Granite Ridge Drive on the west side of the valley.

Police say that the motorcyclist failed to negotiate a roundabout and overturned.

The motorcycle slid into the concrete curbing that bordered the roundabout and into the landscaping.

The 50-year-old male rider sustained substantial injuries and was transported to UMC Trauma in critical condition.