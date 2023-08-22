Las Vegas Motor Speedway set to hold annual 'Laps for Charity' event

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — A heartwarming charity event helping countless local children will be back in action this week at the Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

On Friday, August 25, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway presents its "Annual Laps for Charity event," which contributes to grant funding for local children in need.

Drivers gearing up for the event have the chance to maneuver their everyday vehicles on the Las Vegas Motor Speedway's racetrack, reaching speeds of up to 75 mph. The event is open to individuals aged 18 and older for driving, and those aged 6 and above for riding.

Paulette Anderson, the Event Director told Channel 13 that the event is not only impactful for local children, but a unique experience for drivers.

"It's so much fun, we had anything from ice cream trucks to a hearse with skeletons in the back," Anderson said. "I mean people have a blast when they come out here."

Last year, the Las Vegas Motor Speedway provided grants totaling $500,000 to support 63 local children's charities.

If you would like to participate, there's still time to claim your spot at the starting line. For event hours and more information, click here.