Las Vegas mother suing Joseph Neal Steam Academy for physical abuse of her child

A local mother is suing Clark County School District alleging a teacher kicked her daughter as part of a game.
Posted at 6:47 PM, Jun 21, 2022
LAS VEGAS (KTNV)  — A local mother is suing Clark County School District alleging a teacher kicked her daughter as part of a game.

That’s according to court documents.

The documents state that it was part of the quote “kicking game.”

Jessica Hernandez's daughter, 7, went to Joseph Neal steam Academy.

She pulled her daughter from the school in October.

The lawsuit states that her daughter was on the receiving end of alleged physical force verbal abuse, and humiliation.

In a response to the lawsuit Clark County School District denied the allegations presented by Hernandez.

