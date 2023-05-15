Las Vegas mother and daughter share the joys, challenges of motherhood

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Mother's Day is a time to celebrate moms for everything they do, and this year we are taking a look at how motherhood has changed in Las Vegas.

Valley native and mother and daughter, Shirley Nichols and Wendy Shelton say raising their children in Las Vegas has been a unique and wonderful experience.

“I may be biased and I have only been here, but I love Las Vegas and I have loved raising my children here,” said Wendy Shelton.

Nichols's mother and Shelton's grandmother moved to Las Vegas at the turn of the century.

“We had that loving family that kept us together and grounded,” said Shirley Nichols.

Shelton grew up in Las Vegas in the ’70s, a time when Vegas was a young thriving city with 24-hour gambling, showgirls, casinos, restaurants, and hotels. Shelton says the strong women in their life and her deep Las Vegas roots have helped shape her into the mother she is today.

“I would say that I had a pretty strict upbringing, strict but loving. It was very focused on education. I grew up in the church, I grew up where getting your homework done, and getting good grades was a priority, and I like that parental guidance has helped me along in my life journey and I’m able to pass that along to my sons,” said Shelton.

Shelton says when it comes to raising her own children in Las Vegas, she always wants them to know where they came from.

“Having children and raising them in Las Vegas, I always think about those things that are out there that can attract them, but thank goodness that has not been the case. Installing in my children that they can be anything that they want to be,” said Shelton.