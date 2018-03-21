Permit approval latest step in expanding monorail from MGM Grand to Mandalay Bay

UPDATE MARCH 21: The expansion of the Las Vegas monorail extension has taken another step forward with the commission's zoning permit approval for the project. The board voted unanimously for the extension.

ORIGINAL ARTICLE: Traveling up and down the Las Vegas Strip just became a lot easier. Clark County commissioners have approved the expansion of the Las Vegas monorail.

The extension will run from the MGM Grand to Mandalay Bay hotel-casino, which means the monorail will now run just a mile away from the future site of the Raider's Las Vegas stadium.

Commissioners also approved up to $4.5 million a year for operations and maintenance.

The completion date for the expansion is yet to be announced.