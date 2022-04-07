Las Vegas monorail and express transportation offered for travel during 2022 NFL Draft

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — As Las Vegas prepares to welcome the 2022 NFL Draft later this month, officials at the Las Vegas Convention and Visitors Authority, or LVCVA, announce various low cost transportation options for the three day NFL event.

The Las Vegas Monorail at the the Las Vegas Convention Center Station will arrive every four to eight minutes at seven stations:

MGM Grand

Bally’s/Paris Las Vegas (closest station to NFL Draft Experience)

Flamingo/Caesars Palace

Harrah’s/The LINQ

Las Vegas Convention Center

Westgate Resort & Casino

SAHARA Las Vegas

Bally' and Paris Las Vegas is the closest station to the NFL Draft.

More information about the monorail can be found here.

The RTC will have a NFL Draft Service at several locations for the draft that are around a half mile from the event:

Route 605 Summerlin Game Day Express Red Rock Casino Resort

Route 606 Green Valley Game Day Express Green Valley Ranch Resort Casino & Spa

Route 607 Centennial Hills Game Day Express Santa Fe Station Casino

Route 609 East Side Game Day Express Boulder Station Hotel & Casino

Route 612 West Henderson Game Day Express M Resort Spa Casino

More information for the RTC can be found here.

Lastly, pick up and drop off options will be available at Tuscany Suites & Casino. It will be just under a half mile walk to the entrance of the NFL draft.