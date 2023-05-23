Las Vegas middle school teacher gifted new car

LAS VEEGAS (KTNV) — A local teacher was surprised with a brand-new car on the last day of school Monday.

Jennifer Wethington, a science teacher at Von Tobel Middle School, was gifted a Kia Soul by Silver State Schools Credit Union and Jim Marsh Kia.

Wethington has been with the Clark County School District for 17 years.

“It’s absolutely amazing. I'm blown away. First of all, I appreciate Mr. Amador nominating me. I appreciate, you know, just my colleagues that have supported me,” said Wethington.

Principal Leonardo Amador, who nominated Wethington for the gift, says she recently went through a hardship that most people would take an extended time off of work for. Instead, she continued to make her students a priority.

“I give all that I have every single day that I show up here,” Wethington said.

Amador says Wethington often stays late, works weekends and goes above and beyond to come up with new, exciting curriculum for her students.

"The kids in general, they are my heart. So that's why I do what I do. And I get up every day and come in. They’re great kids,” Wethington said.

It’s that work that landed Wethington a new ride. She says it was desperately needed.

“I have a 2006 Toyota Scion with 196,000 miles on it. I was going to take it to 200,000, but I don't think I have to now,” Wethington said with a smile.

From 2015 to 2019, Silver State Schools Credit Union partnered with dealerships to gift new cars to educators in need.

The program took a pause during the pandemic, but is reinstated. If you’d like to enter an educator into a monthly prize giveaway, you can head to the Silver State Schools Credit Union website.