Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Ray Spencer to run for Las Vegas City Council

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Lt. Ray Spencer is expected to announce that he is running for Las Vegas City Council on Wednesday.

Spencer, who leads the department's homicide division, is planning to officially announce his candidacy for Ward 6 during a press conference at 9 a.m. at the Centennial Hills Park on North Buffalo Drive.

Candidate Lou DeSalvio, the chairman of the Las Vegas City Council Planning Commission, is also running for that seat.

The seat for Ward 6 is expected to be left vacant next year as Michele Fiore runs for governor.

