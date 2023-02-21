Las Vegas Metro Police announce new project to document lives of Black police officers for Black History Month

LAS VEGAS (KTNV) — The Las Vegas Metropolitan Police Department is partnering with the University of Nevada, Reno for a new project that will document the history of Black officers and civilians in southern Nevada law enforcement.

In honor of Black History Month, 15 Black retirees from LVMPD spoke with the university as part of their Shared History Oral Archives, where they discussed their lives, challenges and contributions to law enforcement.

Sheriff Kevin McMahill, retired Assistant Sheriff Greg McCurdy and Dr. Tiffany Tyler from the Metro Multi-Cultural Advisory Committee were featured speakers at the event.

Over the course of several months, Dr. Christopher von Nagy, head of the University’s Shared History Project, conducted interviews with Black retirees of the LVMPD, according to a press release. To ensure participants could speak freely about their experiences, LVMPD staff was not present for interviews.

The result is more than 25 hours of recorded interviews featuring 15 LVMPD retirees, one of whom passed away shortly after participating in the project.

In a press release, the University revealed that its shared history program is researching and producing a documentary, featuring the retirees.